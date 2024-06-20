Flash floods, rain in Sylhet: Strong preparation needed to tackle situation

Hundreds of thousand people have been left waterlogged with vast regions of Sylhet and Sunamganj being submerged in water due to flash floods and heavy rain. A lot of people in both districts have been forced to leave their homes and take refuge in shelter centres because of this sudden flood.

According to Prothom Alo reports, water has breached all the 12 upazilas of Sylhet from the nonstop rain that continued for several days at a stretch. Meanwhile the water level is rising in some places and flooding quite a few areas anew.

The number of flood-affected population in the district is nearly 675,000 (6.75 lakh). Since there is a forecast for heavy rainfall in the next two days, there’s a risk of the flood situation worsening even further.