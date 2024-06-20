Sylhet no longer can hold up in floods, rain

All the roads in Sylhet are inundated. There is waist-deep water in some houses. Crops are under water, fish have washed away. Even hospitals and educational institutions are under water. Many people have taken shelter in lofts or high places. Crisis of food and drinking water has hit the waterlogged areas. Adding to the sufferings is the continuous rain. People are looking for safe shelters.

The monsoon just started this year and Sylhet has already been flooded twice. This time, almost 80 per cent of the entire district has been inundated in the flood that started last Monday.