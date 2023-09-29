Begumpara, the 'forbidden paradise' of wealthy Bangladeshis

Thus Begumpara has become the 'forbidden paradise' of wealthy Bangladeshis abroad. No one has the least sympathy for the begums and the sahibs of Begumpara as they have voluntarily taken this decision, actively complicit in money laundering.

The prime minister recently told the national parliament that at present around 14.9 million Bangladeshi immigrants are living in countries all over the world. So we can say the number of Bangladeshi immigrants in different countries around the world is around 15 million. It is difficult to calculate how many of them are working. Only a few hundred thousand of them are immigrants with their families, mostly residing in UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, France, Germany and other countries in Europe, as well as in Malaysia.

I could only include a small fraction of these estimated 15 million Bangladeshi immigrants in my investigation and research on 'money laundering'. These money launderers will not exceed a few thousand in number. They include corrupt civil servants, engineers, readymade garment factory owners, wealthy businessmen or politicians who skim off commissions, and these are among the society's upper middle class, extremely wealthy and elite class.

It is not that they are forced by economic constraints to migrate abroad. They are a part of the 'elite' groups, but they seek to leave the country for even more comfort and peace. The common characteristic of most of them is that they have 'black money' and, as owners of upscale urban property, industries and business, they can avail loans from banks in the country.

In my newspaper columns I persistently label them as 'number one enemies of the state'. It would not have been appropriate to label them as enemies of the state if they had sold their inherited property in this country and lined up for immigration. Or if they decided to relocate and live aboard, using their legally earned life savings or their wealth and property accumulated though their investments, that would be above reproach.