Nirbachannama: A deposition before death

Former election commissioner, civil servant, writer, and author of rhymes, Mahbub Talukdar, passed away on 24 August last year. His book 'Nirbachannama' has been published posthumously, in February this year.

The main focus of the book 'Nirbachannama' (Election Chronicles), as the name suggests, is the elections. The 12th national election is scheduled to be held in just a few months. In this context, the information, data, analyses, descriptions of various incidents, anecdotes, and experiences of the author, that appear in this book, are perhaps very significant and relevant to the times.

Mahbub Talukdar was appointed as an election commissioner on 15 February 2017 and he completed his tenure in office on 14 February 2022.

It was when he took on the responsibility of this office, that he planned on writing a book based on his experiences and observations. It was then that he was afflicted with cancer. It is evident when reading this book, and from accounts of his relatives, that despite the cancer and physical failings, he wrote bit of this book almost every single day. For the sake of his writings, he had collected election-related reports, letters, information and data. Some of this appears in the book.