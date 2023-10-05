Visa restrictions are serious, what about repression of journalists?

One of the regular tasks of human rights organisations is to collect information on all sorts of repression, torture, harassment and such violation of rights, with particular focus on one of the riskiest professions, journalism. Their records reveal that in the 9 months of January to September this year, 1 journalist has been killed and 216 have been subject to repression and harassment. Golam Rabbani, a journalist of Jamalpur, only very recently was killed in an attack by ruling party men. Attacks on journalists have become quite normalised nowadays and taken for granted. How much more can the journalist leaders protest and demonstrate about this? This recent platform has found something new to gripe about in the US visa policy.

In speaking about the process of imposing US visa restrictions on those impeding a free and fair election in Bangladesh, the US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas said that the media may also come under the visa policy. Leaders of a faction of the politically divided journalists union reacted to his statement, saying it amounted to pressure and unwarranted interference on independent journalism.

Journalists of the government camp took part in ‘protest against US pressure on the media in the name of visa policy’, under the name of Justice for Journalists. They claimed that Ambassador Haas’ statement was a violation of the first amendment of the US constitution. Without delving into the relevance of the US law here, what we need to know is if this is the freedom of speech we wanted.

Any protest against curtailing the independence of journalists is fair and anyone believing in democracy would have supported it. The question is, will the US visa policy actually harm the rights of the media? They policy states, under this policy, “the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.” If the media and journalists carry out their task of publishing objective news and views in a professional manner, surely that is not expected to undermine or impede the election process? So that means there really is no pressure on the media other than maintaining professional integrity. If the media carries out its duty in observing whether any mass violation of voting rights as in 2014 and 2018 takes place or not, I see no reason for any risk of facing any form of restrictions.