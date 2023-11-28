Election without contest will lead to a long-term crisis

There are differences between the government and the opposition on the question of the economy too. The government claims that they have carried out vast development in the country, while the opposition says that the economy is on the brink of collapse. How do you see things, as an economist?

When discussing about the economy, they all discuss separate indicators. The government discusses one indicator. The opposition or the economists discuss a different indicator. But we need to discuss this in a holistic manner. It is true that we have undergone infrastructural development and the size of the economy has expanded. But quantity and quality is not the same thing. Arriving at 2023 if we take the rate of increase in education as a benchmark of development, that will not do.

We need to look into the achievements of education. If a student gets five years of education after going to school for 11 years, that would be a partial indicator. Think of the health sector. In 2012 the government decided to decrease the healthcare costs per person from 65 per cent to 32 per cent by the year 2025. But that had gone up to 72 per cent. We tackled Covid well, but have failure to control dengue.

If we analyse the overall economy, certain indicators have reached to an alarming level. For example, there is the macroeconomic imbalance, the dollar crisis and the burden of foreign debt. As a developing country like Bangladesh with little resources, we have to display efficient spending. We are not able to reach development and our aspired targets due to inefficiency in spending. And look at the economic indicators at an individual level. What do the long lines in front of the TCB trucks prove? The common people are suffering. It is alarming that just as in the case of politics, there is no competition in the field of economy either. An imbalance has been created.

The common people have kept the economy afloat. They endeavour to change their fortune. Yet the state, the government, politics, does no respect them. They are not given priority in our economic policy planning. It is the favoured and benefitted class that are begin priority. In many cases laws are formulated to indulge corruption. Previously, only one member of a family could be on the board of a bank, now that is over three members. This sends a message to the hard-working entrepreneurs that no matter how hard you work, the attention will be given to the persons in the sphere of power. Such circumstances will attract neither local or foreign investors. Another matter is that our policymakers are unable to emerge from the mindset of cheap labour. Unless they can shake off this obsession with cheap labour, Bangladesh will simply continue running with cheap labour.

Per capita income is being projected as 2500 dollars. But no one is saying what the medium income is. You are making all that noise over the increased income of the upper 40 per cent, but are saying nothing at all about the lower 40 per cent. Those representing the government are not accountable. If we are to materialise a developed Bangladesh, a middle-income Bangladesh, a competitive election and an accountable government is required.