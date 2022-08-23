'A transitional consensus plan needed for the economy'

A certain degree of uncertainty exists in the prevailing economic situation. In some areas it has created a sense of apprehension, even alarm. Such worrying circumstances serve to exacerbate the weaknesses in the economy. Implementation of economic policy depends much on confidence and dependability. So I feel that restoring this confidence and dependability is important, in the short term, for the immediate future of the economy.

The 2022-23 budget and the projection in the last phase of the eighth five-year plan has lost relevance due to the global circumstances and our domestic economic realities. As these have become irrelevant, an interim policy plan or transitional programme is required. The main focus of this programme should be to give concessions to GDP growth and controlling inflation, as well as maintaining macroeconomic stability.

We are going through difficult times. Many feel that this situation has been created by pressure from outside. That is partially true. The global economic crisis has put pressure on us. The tax-GDP ratio is around only 9 per cent at present. If this was 14 to 15 per cent, the government would have a higher spending capacity. This would give a sort of relief to the economy. I would describe the present circumstances as a poor government of a high-growth economy. The government is unable to bring in the commodities required for its people. It is unable to provide subsidy. The development narrative dished out so far has focused on physical infrastructure. Not much has been invested in education, health and social security sectors. As a result, we do not have the productive skilled workforce that is required now. The government’s present development policy is rife with conflict and contradictions.