Will join the parliament as an Awami League MP: Tahmina Begum

Actually, I didn’t want to be a candidate. He (Abdus Sobhan) was accused of various irregularities and repression. There was discontent among the people over this. The prime minister’s target was to ensure a participatory election, which was not possible with a candidate like Abdus Sobhan.

Therefore, we held a meeting with the local Awami League presidents and secretaries and renowned personalities in the constituency and decided to field an independent candidate. I had no idea that I would be that independent candidate, but every one of the party proposed my name. Then I sought two days to think about it and proposed the names of two former MPs. However, the party activists insisted on me. By that time, the prime minister also had made the announcement that party leaders will be allowed to run for the election as independent candidates. Following that I collected the nomination paper as an independent candidate.