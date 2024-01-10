Will join the parliament as an Awami League MP: Tahmina Begum

Central Awami League leader Abdus Sobhan Golap was running for the polls from this constituency. Where did you get the courage to contest against him?
Actually, I didn’t want to be a candidate. He (Abdus Sobhan) was accused of various irregularities and repression. There was discontent among the people over this. The prime minister’s target was to ensure a participatory election, which was not possible with a candidate like Abdus Sobhan.
Therefore, we held a meeting with the local Awami League presidents and secretaries and renowned personalities in the constituency and decided to field an independent candidate. I had no idea that I would be that independent candidate, but every one of the party proposed my name. Then I sought two days to think about it and proposed the names of two former MPs. However, the party activists insisted on me. By that time, the prime minister also had made the announcement that party leaders will be allowed to run for the election as independent candidates. Following that I collected the nomination paper as an independent candidate.
Your campaign had been obstructed right from the start. Besides, there were reports of several violent incidents like bomb attacks and killing your supporters. How did you sustain in the field till the end amid all these?
People, including voters, public representatives and local Awami League leaders, were united against him. As everyone was on my side, he could not suppress me despite carrying out attacks. The administration also played a neutral role to maintain the electoral environment.
There were also reports of assaulting your victory rally. Do you think it will be possible for you to work peacefully in your area as the MP?
I have been elected the MP for five years. They can try to obstruct if they want. I have been involved with the Awami League for 44 years. The leaders and activists of the party are with me. So I have the confidence that I will be able to do my duties without any hindrance.
You have been elected. Now, what will be your role in the parliament? Will you join the ruling party or is there any plan to form an alliance with the independent MPs?
I haven’t resigned from the party. The Awami League hasn’t taken any action against me either. I agreed to run as an independent candidate only after the party president made the announcement. I will definitely join the parliament as an Awami League MP.