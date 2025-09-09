‘We have nothing to hide’

Niaz Ahmed Khan: This election is historic in the truest sense. Since independence, such an initiative has been taken only eight times. For most of the past, administrations did not walk that path. We organised the DUCSU election for three principal reasons.

Firstly, it is genuinely a heartfelt demand of ordinary students. Their enthusiasm and eagerness are immense. The entire country has also joined us. There is a clear yearning among the people to activate democratic institutions.

Secondly, the fundamental values of the July Uprising are freedom of expression and the practice of democracy. We wanted to advance that democratic practice at Dhaka University.

Thirdly, even amidst our many limitations, we wanted to leave behind a positive legacy for Dhaka University.

We worked tirelessly for 11 months to prepare for this election. We held numerous meetings with stakeholders. Overall, we are well prepared. Of course, there are some apprehensions.