‘We have nothing to hide’

The last DUCSU election was held in 2019. That was controversial. Before that, the election was in 1990. This one is being described as historic. With voting set to take place tomorrow (today, Tuesday), what has been your experience in organising this election?
Niaz Ahmed Khan: This election is historic in the truest sense. Since independence, such an initiative has been taken only eight times. For most of the past, administrations did not walk that path. We organised the DUCSU election for three principal reasons.
Firstly, it is genuinely a heartfelt demand of ordinary students. Their enthusiasm and eagerness are immense. The entire country has also joined us. There is a clear yearning among the people to activate democratic institutions.
Secondly, the fundamental values of the July Uprising are freedom of expression and the practice of democracy. We wanted to advance that democratic practice at Dhaka University.
Thirdly, even amidst our many limitations, we wanted to leave behind a positive legacy for Dhaka University.
We worked tirelessly for 11 months to prepare for this election. We held numerous meetings with stakeholders. Overall, we are well prepared. Of course, there are some apprehensions.
I will ask you about apprehensions later. But first—was this initiative yours personally, or was it because of students’ demands? Or was it suggested by the government?
Niaz Ahmed Khan: The motivation came primarily from the students. After we assumed responsibility following the July Uprising, we went from one hall to another and spoke to students. One of their core demands was to hold DUCSU elections. Beyond that, we also felt this was a way of paying respect to the Uprising.
Regarding your question about the government, let me be clear: unless it is absolutely necessary, we do not go knocking at the government’s door. Having said that, I must express gratitude, because without the government’s support it is extremely difficult to run such a large institution. For this election, we received their wholehearted support. But I am in no way influenced by them.
You mentioned apprehensions. What are those in your view?
Niaz Ahmed Khan: In an arrangement of this scale, there is never such a thing as ‘foolproof’. It is always relative. At present, broadly speaking, we do not see any major apprehension. But there are always unforeseen factors in such endeavours; not everything can be under one’s control. That said, we have been addressing whatever challenges arise to make this election transparent, impartial, and joyous.
Let me cite a few examples. For this election, there will be 810 booths, whereas ordinarily the number is between 300 and 350. For the first time, to avoid controversy, polling centres have been placed outside the halls. Numerous CCTV cameras have been installed. During counting, candidates’ representatives will be present. Election Commission officials will be there. Journalists too will be present, and counting will be displayed live on external electronic screens. Members of the Election Commission have been selected from among relatively credible individuals. Overall, in comparison to previous times our preparations are extensive and detailed.
There were many obstacles to organising the DUCSU election, but we do not wish to dwell on those. We have overcome those so far. My final word is this: we are proceeding in the name of Allah. We still have faith in people’s good sense. The overwhelming support of the students, together with the sense that the entire country is now with us, provides us with a strong foundation. And beyond reliance on divine providence, we have taken every possible step within our modest capacity.
Some candidates allege that election engineering may occur on polling day.
Niaz Ahmed Khan: First of all, we have nothing to hide. The most appropriate people to answer this allegation are the journalists, because everything will happen in front of your eyes. We shall all be under your cameras. In such a situation, no one would dare to rig the election. During the count, candidates’ agents will be present. Candidates are of mixed backgrounds—some from student organisations, some independents. It is impossible to manage them all and manipulate the results. Teachers will also be present. The Election Commission’s personnel will be nearby in person. Under such circumstances, the likelihood of manipulation is very slim. Despite this, if necessary, the Commission retains full authority to suspend or cancel polling at any centre.
What about security? There had been talk of deploying army personnel, but they are not coming.
Niaz Ahmed Khan: The matter of army deployment arose mainly during a discussion with the Election Commission, candidates, journalists, and hall authorities. But it never formally came to the university authorities. In any case, three army camps have long been stationed on the campus as part of regular activities. If we need any assistance, we can approach the army under our existing framework. This has nothing to do with the DUCSU election. I do not see any circumstances requiring their assistance.
Will all voters be able to cast their ballots freely? Will there be any incidents of assault under the pretext of ‘tagging’ individuals?
Niaz Ahmed Khan: We have worked day and night for 11 months. Many of our colleagues have literally had sleepless nights. Why did we do this? Because the students wanted it. This is their event. We have arranged it for them. Tomorrow (Tuesday), we are waiting to receive them. It is their occasion, and they must come joyfully. We have overcome many complex situations to reach this stage. Comparatively, our time now is favourable. There is no barrier to spontaneous participation. We hope parents will encourage their children. Together, we wish to create a milestone for Dhaka University. The nation is watching us.
We see candidates making many promises. After the election, the winners will put pressure on you to fulfil those. How realistic are these pledges, given only a one-year term?
Niaz Ahmed Khan: Some promises are driven by emotion. After so long, during such a significant event, a surge of emotion is natural and hardly a fault. The administration and DUCSU are not opposing forces. We shall work together. We shall do whatever can reasonably be done. Many initiatives are already under way. Things will be easier now, because I will know clearly who the student representatives are.
There was talk of reducing the Vice-Chancellor’s powers as ex officio DUCSU President. Why has that not happened?
Niaz Ahmed Khan: That statement is not entirely accurate. Personally, I have long favoured reducing the unilateral powers of the Vice-Chancellor. I have already taken two steps in this regard. First, I created a Senior Management Team and had it approved by the Syndicate. This forum did not exist before.
Now, the Vice-Chancellor cannot take major decisions unilaterally. The Sultan Suleiman-style powers no longer exist. Second, a proposal has already been prepared to limit the VC’s financial authority, so that he cannot exercise discretion beyond a set amount. This will go before the Syndicate soon.
As for DUCSU, two unprecedented developments have occurred. First, it is now possible to lodge complaints directly against the Vice-Chancellor. If the Syndicate deems such a complaint actionable, it can be taken to court. Second, the VC cannot take DUCSU-related decisions alone; consultation with the Syndicate is required. Thus, the powers of the VC are no longer unilateral.
Will DUCSU elections now be held annually?
Niaz Ahmed Khan: We want to institutionalise this, so that momentum develops internally. Personally, I believe DUCSU elections should become part of our regular calendar. And it is not merely a matter of writing it down; hence my emphasis is on developing “momentum” from within.
Instead of relying only on “momentum”, can legal compulsion be created?
Niaz Ahmed Khan: Legal compulsion already exists. It was simply not observed. Ultimately, it depends on whether there is the will to abide by it.
Thank you.
Niaz Ahmed Khan: Thank you as well.