Power sector plans and polices are rife with discrepancies

Prothom Alo :

M Shamsul Alam: Of course there were alternatives. There needed to be resistance against this unlawful and illogical increase in price. The government did not choose to take such measures. Increasing the cost of electricity at regular intervals is sheer oppression of the people.

Secondly, they did not consult the consumers when increasing the price of electricity. There is the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission law in place. If there was a public hearing concerning the hike in electricity prices, the people would get to know how much the government is spending in various sectors, why the government is having to subsidise. There are three laws to protect consumers’ rights in Bangladesh – the Consumers’ Rights Protection Act, the Competition Act and the BERC Act. All of these were enacted by the government. Yet they are the ones to infringe upon the consumers’ energy rights. There is not scope to forcefully impose the price rise on the consumers, but that is exactly what is being done.