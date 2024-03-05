Automatic fuel pricing: Octane, petrol prices to fall more than diesel

The government is going to introduce an automatic fuel pricing system to adjust fuel prices in light of global fuel prices.

A gazette is likely to be issued soon adjusting fuel price for March with diesel price likely to fall by Tk 4 a litre and octane and petrol prices by Tk 15 a litre.

Power Division sources said the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation currently makes less profit on diesel sales, and yet, the government is mulling slashing the diesel price.

As per the automatic fuel pricing, diesel and kerosene prices may fall to Tk 105 a litre.

The price of kerosene, however, will be similar to diesel price in a bid to prevent fuel adulteration. While octane price may fall to 115 from Tk 130 a litre and petrol price to Tk 111 from Tk 125 a litre.