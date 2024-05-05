Our road syndrome is political, not technical

Prothom Alo :

Let's start with the recent Eid travel. A total of 367 persons died in road accidents in a matter of 15 days before and after Eid. Why is the death rate so high even though the highest expenditure is made in the infrastructure sector?

Md Hadiuzzaman

While our road infrastructure has undergone huge development, our road management is still very weak. The disorder worsens before and after Eid. There is the matter of "toll collection". Then there is the competition of making as many trips as possible which makes the transport owners and drivers reckless. They equate more trips with more money. And so the matter of adequate rest for the drivers is completely ignored. Passenger safety is of little consequence. The roads do not have separate lanes required for heavy vehicles. So the smaller vehicles try to overtake, often resulting in collisions and bloodshed.

The number of passengers leaving Dhaka during Eid increases manifold. The public transport cannot meet this demand adequately. Certain unscrupulous transport businesses take advantage of this imbalance between supply and demand and hike up the fare. Dilapidated buses are repaired and given a fresh coat of paint then take to the road for long-haul trips. The unfit vehicles create more disorder during Eid. All this increases the risk of accidents. The drivers of the unfit vehicles are unfit themselves. A skilled experienced driver will never take to the road with an unfit vehicle. And the unfit vehicles put the fit vehicles at risk.

During Eid there is also a crisis of drivers. Dilapidated buses may be given a fresh coat of paint and sent to the streets, but we have no magic spell that can conjure up long-haul drivers overnight. So the drivers who drive short distances within the city, then sit behind the steering wheel of long distance buses.

We have even made motorcycles into mini public transport vehicles. The motorcyclists do not have the experience, skill or physical stamina for long-distance trips and this leads to accidents during Eid. We have upgraded our roads, but whether the infrastructure is suitable for motorcycles is another question. The frequency of motorcycle accidents during Eid is increasing manifold. So we see alarming figures regarding accidents overall.