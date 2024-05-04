Unfit Vehicles: Killing on the roads must stop

More than 14 people are dying on the streets every day, according official records alone. The number of accidents and deaths soars higher during Eid and other festivals or long vacations. As many as 367 people were killed in road accidents before and after the Eid within a span of just 15 days.

What’s most concerning is that the majority of those being killed or injured in road accidents are young and of the working age population. Though their deaths or disabilities are an unbearable tragedy for the family as well as the reason of terrible financial loss for the state, nobody including BRTA, police and the roads division is bothered to stop road accidents.

The main causes of road accidents in Bangladesh are unfit vehicles, drivers without licences, illegal vehicles and driving while tired. Though, everyone keeps repeating that as mantra neither the government authorities nor the police or the owners follow that. As a result, the roads are trapped inside the vicious cycle of chaos and disorder.