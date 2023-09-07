'Relations between two countries cannot be held hostage by any ruling party'

Will our bilateral relations be a part of election debate when Bangladesh or India go to the elections? I think the issues of bilateral trade and commerce, security of the lives of the people along the border, or sharing of common river water, will be raised in pre-election discussions. Alo, the politico-economic significant of the various geopolitical and geostrategic alliances that are emerging, will be taken into consideration. There will be focus particularly on China’s role in the region.

Globally speaking, inter-state relations based on values have been replaced with relations based on give and take. We have entered so-called identity politics. When ‘we’ is replaced by ‘you’ and ‘I’ differences, then various identities will emerge in the respective countries, basically based on the religious identity of the greater population. Why can this be an important election issue? We must keep in mind that the religious majority in one country, is the religious minority in the other. And the religious minority in one country, is the religious majority in the neighbouring country. If there is no understanding and sensitivity in this regard, then the entire relationship gets ensnared in complexities. Election equations instigate such complexities further.

The mindset of Bangladesh’s political groups regarding an expected evolution in relations with India is not clear. That is why Bangladesh must bring the unsettled and prevailing issues in Bangladesh-India relations into the election debate. When the political system for the election in our country becomes clearer, then the respective parties must clearly highlight in their election manifestos their recommendations to render relations with India fruitful.

The government must also present in a transparent manner how we want to take bilateral relations ahead. They must take others into this discussion and as a sort of recognition as them as partners in the process. The government must not take it as granted that relations with India is solely their achievement.