AL believes India will stand by it during polls

The ruling Awami League (AL) delegation has returned with a notion that the party will get India’s support in the upcoming general elections. During the three-day visit to India, the AL delegation held meetings with several top leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including party president JP Nadda.

The five-member delegation, headed by AL presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque, visited India from 6 August to 9 August at the invitation of the BJP. Awami League held a press conference about the trip at its Dhanmondi office in the capital Thursday. Agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque said at the press briefing that during the three-day visit, they learned that India wants political stability in Bangladesh.

According to the sources in the party, the leaders of the ruling party in India and senior officials of the Indian government have stressed on political stability in Bangladesh. In that context, the pressure from the US, including the new US visa policy and sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), also came up in the discussions during the three-day visit. The Indian leaders have said that they are working on these issues in their own way. The impact will be visible gradually.