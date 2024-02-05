The political divide must be kept at a tolerable level

Prothom Alo :

Even if the results were known from beforehand, a new government has been installed by means of the 7 January election and a cabinet has been formed. There are discussions on the challenges that lie ahead for this government. What challenges will the government face in the political arena? Are there actually any challenges?

Rounaq Jahan

Retaining power after having consecutively won three controversial elections, the government may well feel that it can use the state machinery, party power and various political ploys and tactics to tackle all challenges of the political opposition in the future. For many years we have been discussing and debating a number of political problems which have remained unresolved. Our democratic system and rule of law are on a steady decline. The divide in our society and politics is widening. A handful of individuals and groups are exerting their vested influence on the government’s policy making and implementation process. All these problems pose serious challenges to the government.

The government’s various narratives regarding this election and the people’s experience on the ground, have no similarity. The government says the election has been fair; democracy has been consolidated. But is this narrative acceptable to the people? On the contrary, this difference between the government narrative and the reality is creating a crisis of confidence in the country that is steadily widening the gap between the government and the people.

The first and foremost challenge before the government is to restore public confidence in their commitment to democracy. And in order to regain this confidence, first, all controversies regarding the election process must be settled. Dialogue must be held with all major political forces of the country to come up with an election system that is acceptable to all. Over the past 15 years the political parties could not reach any consensus over an election-time government. The people were unable to take part in a genuinely competitive election. As the elections have been controversial, Bangladesh’s democracy has been questioned in global circles. Political stability will not be restored as long as the elections remain controversial.

The second challenge before this government is, how to identify the weakness and shortcomings in their work in the future. In a democratic system, generally speaking, it is the opposition in parliament, the media and civil society who criticise the government’s policies and discuss alternatives. They highlight the shortcomings of the government. But for many years now the opposition in our parliament has not played any effective role. Nor is there any opposition per se in the present parliament. They are all followers or supporters of the government.

In the absence of an effective opposition, our media, think-tanks and civil society have been discussing and criticizing the government’s performance. They have tried to hold the government accountable. But the media and civil society are gradually being intimidated by various laws and pressures from the government. When the media and civil society organizations publish reports identifying various problems based on facts and figures, rather than resolving the problems, the government has tended to reject such reports and called them ill-motivated.

If there is no space to criticise the government without fear then the government will not be able to hear diverse views. Policy making and implementation based on one-sided information and discussions will not ultimately bring anything good for the government. So another task for the government will be to abolish various laws that limit freedom of expression and build up an environment for open discussion and debate.

The third challenge before our government will be to keep the political divide at a tolerable level so that those on either side of the divide can coexist in peace rather than violence, so that they can resolve contested issues through a process of dialogue.

There is nothing impossible in politics. Our politicians often say that politics is no longer in their hands. Politics has passed into the hands of businessmen and bureaucrats. It is now the responsibility of the politicians to bring politics back on track.