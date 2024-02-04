It won’t be easy to strike a balance between India and China

Prothom Alo :

In countries that are recognised as democratic states, how far are they concerned about the democracy of other countries outside of their own economic and other strategic interests? The world’s largest democracy apparently doesn’t take democracy into consideration in its relations with other countries. Is this reality now?

The US, the European Union, and also other big countries like Canada and Australia, want their ideology and systems to spread to other countries. You mentioned India being the largest democracy and that is a matter of pride to them. The central component of the present world order is to extend one’s own system of governance to other countries. When the West talks about democracy, these see this as a part of spreading their own values.

Then, outside of this, there is a strategic aspect. The present world is seeing a competition between the US and China. In this competition, the US may use democracy, geostrategy, everything in its national interests. As global economy is extending from Euro-Atlantic towards the Indo-Pacific, the rise of China is a cause of concern from the US and the West. They want to prevent the rise of China in this region, though they do not want to come into conflict with China.

As geopolitics is revolving around this region now, as a Bay of Bengal country Bangladesh too is a part of this. Whether we want it or not, Bangladesh is being pulled into this vortex. Everyone wants Bangladesh on their side. China wants to attach its projects in Bangladesh to its Belt and Road Initiative. And the US wants to see everything in the Indo-Pacific Strategy lens.

As I mentioned before, democratic countries work on two levels. One is on values and the other, interests. India is a rising power in this region, but not a major player in the power games of global politics. However, they are certainly a major power in South Asia. So they want o exert their influence here and hence interests take on priority. Democracy or values are not a priority, though they are the world’s largest democracy. That is how reality stands.