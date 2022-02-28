‘The people are being suffocated’

You celebrated your 60 th birthday a few months ago. When you celebrated your birthday in the past, say in 1991, it was your 30th birthday and in India, the winds of Hindutva has started blowing. The Rath Yatra took place and the next year the Babri Masjid was demolished. Back then did you imagine you would ever in your lifetime see India at its present state?

Most people mistake my age. I am 62, not 60. Anyway, to answer your question, at the time that the BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani began the Rath Yatra which ultimately led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid, I was busy shooting for a film in Madhya Pradesh. I recall a frenzy had been generated in Bhopal. For the past two decades I have been writing about the time through which we are now passing. I have written about RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) too. Narendra Modi is a member of that fascist and Hindu nationalist organisation. It is the most powerful political organisation in India with thousands of branches and hundreds of thousands of members.

We must keep in mind that this year marks the 20th anniversary or the Gujarat massacre. Those riots took place when Modi was the chief minister there and it won him the hearts of the extremists. The big business conglomerates of India supported Modi’s ascent to the helm of power. That engine that drove him to power, advanced on the basis of destruction, ‘gunfights’ and killing. I would write about this and became the laughing stock of the India’s so-called secular and liberal commentators. Now they are drowning in their own tears.