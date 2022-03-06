'Ukraine war has begun to have an adverse impact on Bangladesh'

No one came forward to protect Ukraine from the attack, but now the international community is imposing all sorts of economic and other sanctions on Russia. Did Russia conceive there would be such a strong international reaction?

Other countries may not have directly sent their armed forces to protect Ukraine, but they have taken up multidimensional ways of resistance. The European Union, the US and its allies, for example, have imposed sanctions and other stern measures against Russia. The US has banned Russian aircraft from its airspace, various international sports bodies have temporary expelled Russia. Investments of big western companies have been withdrawn from Russian oil companies and other institutions. Investment has been withdrawn from companies like Gazprom. As a result, the Russian ruble has plummeted in value. The exchange rate of the Russian ruble has fallen below one US cent.

The Russians probably hadn't foreseen such a strong reaction before they launched their attack and are now trying to take immediate action to respond this resistance. For example, Russia has declared no foreign company can withdraw their investments and from now on no one can take more than 10,000 dollars outside of Russia. It is clear that the outcome of this economic embargo will take on an even more drastic shape in the days to come.