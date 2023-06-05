Budget largely fails to address current demand of economy

This would have been possible if the government's actions and strategies had worked in bringing down the inflation which has been prevailing over a year.

No strategy has worked. The government did not take up the strategies and policies that it should have. If we look at the monetary policy, we notice the interest rate has been capped for a longtime by force. It has not helped in any way to control inflation. Prices of essentials could be brought down by adjusting tax and other fees in the revenue sector. Take energy for example. When the price of fuel went up in the international market, the price jumped in the local market too. At that time, we suggested keeping the price at a tolerable level by adjusting taxes. That was ignored. High price of fuel oil affects every sector of the economy. The third important thing is the management of the local market. There are inconsistencies and flaws as well as lack of competition in the market. Steps were not taken to overcome this.

Strict measures were not taken against traders who were involved in price manipulation by creating artificial crises. There is no effective initiative for market management, monetary and revenue policy. How will we be assured that the government will be able to make the right decisions in the next six months or one year? There is nothing about those steps in the budget. Another thing is, prices of commodities have been falling in the international market for the last couple of weeks. However, there is no reflection of that in the local market. There is no reflection in the budget as to what steps should be taken at the policy level and grassroots level to control the high inflation.

Going through the budget, it seems that the inflation will come down automatically. That is not possible. Now there is no scope to blame the Russia-Ukraine war for inflation. The prices of commodities have decreased in the international market to a great extent and the price of fuel oil has also decreased. The World Bank has predicted there is a possibility that the price of oil will decrease further. Except Sri Lanka and Pakistan, if I compare Bangladesh with some near countries including India, Indonesia and Vietnam, they have controlled inflation efficiently. They kept the inflation at a tolerable level by utilising monetary policy, revenue policy and internal market management efficiently.