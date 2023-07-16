What was said behind the diplomatic rhetoric?

It may also be noted that other than one meeting with the civil society, all the meetings were with the government. If they had confidence in the government’s words, it would be natural for them to meet with the opposition and express their objections to the opposition’s actions. From the list of attendance at the meetings that were held with the US team, it is clear that no matter what the government may say, they have clearly understood the significance of this trip.

The meeting to which I am drawing attention is the one held at the Gulshan residence of Salman F Rahman. The meeting lasted for about two and a half hours. Present at the meeting from the Bangladesh side were law minister Anisul Huq, state minister for power Nasrul Hamid, state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh ambassador to the US Mohammad Imran and chairman of the national human rights commission Kamal Uddin. These persons are not only high ranking in the government, but their proximity with the centre of power in Bangladesh is well established.

A question did enter my mind as to why the head of the human rights commission, which claims to be an independent institution, was present as part of a government team. Some of those at this meeting met with the US team earlier, separately. We need to understand the urgency and the significance of their meeting them again in a group.

The question now is, what sort of message has the Uzra Zeya visit given? We can look at certain words used in Uzra Zeya’s written statement and its content. During talks, the US expressed the ‘need’ for a free and fair election. The Bangladesh government and the ruling class will pay attend to the word ‘need’. It is not just a ‘hope’, but a ‘need’. In reply to questions from the media, she said as part of its global human rights policy, the US wants free and fair elections in Bangladesh. In her written statement she had said that Bangladesh future growth depended on a strong democracy and everyone’s participation in the election. She said that the US would continuously support and assist an inclusive and democratic Bangladesh.