From Sri Lanka to Bangladesh

I began this year in Sri Lanka. I had been invited to present a keynote paper at the Eastern University there. I had long cherished the wish to see this country up close and this gave me the opportunity to finally do so. Before I went there, the country had already become big news in the media worldwide. Financial crisis had driven it to bankruptcy. It didn't have the funds to buy oil and prices of commodities were shooting up. The angered people had pulled down the dynastic rulers. And so the question everyone asked was, how can they be hosting a conference in this country?

It takes around seven hours to get to Eastern University, located in Batticaloa, the other end of Colombo. There are a lot of trees, forests and deep jungles on the way to the university. One gets frequent glimpses of wild elephants and herds of deer. The elephants have attitude, as if they've roamed from the jungle to the side of the road to watch the zoo of humans go by!

Later too, I felt a sense of calm and tranquility as I noticed certain elements in a number of towns, villages and campuses, things that we sorely lack in our country. One of these was vibrant greenery of nature, a profusion of coconut trees, palm trees, banyan and other large trees all around. The water is clear, the breeze is cool and it feels good to breathe the fresh air. The campuses are pristine, other than the banyan trees, there are many local trees all around, filled with chirping birds.