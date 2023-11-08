Excuses, left and right

In my personal life and in my writings I maintain a safe distance from politics. But it is now clear that the dark cloud over the economy will not clear unless there is a political solution. And so I will make an exception and discuss 'excuses' in politics. I'll start with the opposition. They have been in a movement for a long eight years to topple the government. That is all well and good. After all, politics means change of guard. Large rallies are being held, with hartal (general strike) and blockades being added. But the situation is as before, those in power are moving towards the election.

When asked, the opposition's excuse is, "What else can we do? We are victims of police repression. The people are not taking to the streets." But they are not saying what the point is for the people is in their movement. Where are the points about inflation, corruption, dengue deaths, the syndicates, good governance? They will say it's all in the 31 points. But if they don't put their points forward, why will the people take to the streets? Where are their interests in the syndicate-funded movement? If the people are not taken on board, then why cause losses to the people through hartals and blockades?

The list of the excuses of those in power is even longer. The constitution is the biggest excuse. To my knowledge, the constitution has never been an obstacle to political understanding in any country. They have absolute majority in parliament. They are saying, where is it written in the parliament that this party or that party has to be brought to the election? But they never say that where it is written in the constitution about stuffing ballot boxes on the night before the election, about voterless elections, and about creating a pet opposition party.

The left hand is at play in the country's cricket, economy and politics. And so we are failing in all faltering areas. That is why I say, increase the use of the 'right hand' (a positive term in local jargon). Then there won't be any need to concoct excuses anymore.

* Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan is former secretary and economist and can be contacted at [email protected]

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir