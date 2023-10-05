Forex reserves recede, no way to stop

Despite various efforts, including curbing imports, the forex reserve of Bangladesh Bank continues to decline and it cannot be controlled.

In August 2021, the net forex reserve of the Bangladesh Bank was more than USD 48 billion, which has declined to USD 26.74 billion now.

The current forex reserve stands at USD 20.90 billion as per the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) method of calculating, BPM6.

There is another calculation of the net forex reserve of the central bank, which is disclosed only to the IMF. The IMF says according to that calculation the current forex reserve of the country is below USD 17 billion. The reserve has been declining by USD 1 billion per month for the last two years.

The remaining forex reserve of the central bank can cover three month’s import cost. Generally, a country must have three month’s import cost in its reserve. As such, Bangladesh is now on the edge.