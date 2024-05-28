Where are Maldives’ politics and development headed?

Two – the government’s minimum wage law and equal sharing of service charges. The present minimum wage of the Maldives is 5,700 rufiyaa (369 US dollars), in government service it is 7000 rufiyaa (456 US dollars), mid-level business companies 8000 rufiyaa (518 dollars) and large business companies 10,200 rufiyaa (660 dollars). The very small businesses have been kept out of the wage structure. The service charges at the resorts have been fixed at 10 per cent, which is shared by all, from the manager to the cleaners, equally. That is why a Bangladeshi who has been working for long in a resort there told me confidentially that he was earning as much as anyone in Europe of America.

The island state Maldives first developed its harbours. Boulders were thrown into rivers to control the ocean waves. Physical infrastructure was set up in all the islands to facilitate vessels. These vessels are presently being built in the Maldives jointly with the United Arab Emirates. Arrangements are being made so that it is possible to travel every day to even the remotest island. Ferries have been introduced to transport cars and cargo.

There are power, sanitation and drinking water facilities in each and every island. The roads on the island are all concrete and carpeted. The private sector has been attached to the water transport sector. They are provided subsidy for the purpose. Later, with Chinese assistance, they constructed bridges and roads to link Male, Hulhumale and Velena airports. Overall, an environment conducive to local and foreign business and investment has been created in the islands.