How is nature-dependent Maldives so ahead of us?

The reason why everyone speaks good English there is because the medium of education is English. While it started with teachers from Sri Lanka teaching English there, now the local people carry out that task. Children start going to school from three years of age in Maldives. The schools teach general math, Dhivehi (Maldivian language), a little Arabic and Quran studies. At this stage they are introduced to the English alphabet. They learn ethics at home and schools. Nature and the environment have imbibed them with cheerfulness, a friendly nature and respectful behaviour towards women.

The Maldives is the smallest country in Asia. Along with the sea, it is 90,000 sq km, of which land totals only 298 sq km. It's average height above sea level in 1.5 metres. According to the 2022 population census, Maldives has a population of around 550,000. Given these statistics, Maldives can’t be compared to other countries. Even so, here are some comparative figures.

Maldives is an upper middle income country. In 2022, Maldives’ per capita income was USD 10,880, India’s was USD 2,390, Bangladesh’s USD 2,820 and Bhutan’s USD 3,512. Other than being an upper middle income country, the Maldives also has lower income inequality. Maldives’ human development index value is 0.747 and it ranks at 90. India’s HDI value is 0.633 and its ranks at 132. Bangladesh’s HDI value is 0.661 and it ranks at 129.