Awami League's intractable blunders

How did Awami League, the party which came to power in 2008 with the mandate of all sections of people (particularly the youth), become so isolated from the people? It is because they did not fulfill most of the commitments they had made to the people before the election. And the little that they did fulfill, only benefitted a small group.

Bangladesh's misfortune is that all parties become true democrats when out of power. They launch movements for democracy and fair elections. They strongly speak in favour of media freedom. But they forget all about this once they attain power. Awami League leaders have proven this once again.

No country in the word considers a caretaker government or an interim government to be an ideal. This is a method to teach democracy to leaders who are uninitiated in democracy. It is an alternative arrangement. Awami League and BNP jointly fought for this during the rule of Ershad.

And when BNP was in power, Awami League, Jatiya Party and Jamaat-e-Islami along with the left parties, launched a movement and forced the government to acquiesce to their demand for a caretaker system. This led to a two-party system in the country. I will not delve into the debate of whether that was good or bad, but the fact remains that the four elections held under the caretaker system were relatively fair. Many will agree that these elections reflected the public mandate.