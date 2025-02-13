Hasina's development tales and a debt of 18 trillion taka

The former government claimed that the population growth rate had fallen by 1.3 per cent, but that is actually much higher. It was said that the rate of population below the poverty lines was down to 18 per cent, but it was actually much higher.

Hasina had taken the economy to the nadir and now the interim government is trying its utmost to ensure that people's quality of life is not totally destroyed. But not even a fraction of the USD 2.34 billion, which has been pilfered out of the country, can be brought back. In the meanwhile, under the leadership of the Bangladesh bank governor, several bold steps have been taken and it has been possible to restore some degree of relief in the banking sector.

Perhaps it will also be possible to reduce inflation in the next two or three months. But it is not clear whether it will be possible to raise the GDP rate to 4 per cent in the current fiscal. Before toppling from power, Hasina's government was claiming that Bangladesh total GDP had crossed USD 450 billion. In the meantime, a foreign research institute has given quite a contrary picture, that Bangladesh's total GDP at present hovers around Tk 300 billion. A researcher Nick Lea claims that Bangladesh's per capita GDP is USD 1794 actually.

*Moinul Islam is an economist and former professor at the economics department of Chittagong University.

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir