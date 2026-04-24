With friendship to all, subservience towards none

For the government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, treading on geopolitical eggshells will require an astute understanding of the evolving global scenario, as well as the skills of a juggler walking a tightrope. Perhaps that is why Khalilur Rahman has been chosen for the job, rather than any popular political face. Is he up to the task? Time will tell.

In the meantime, it is clear that Bangladesh has moved away from previous unbalanced biases and fawning favouritism. It has embarked on a policy of Bangladesh First. Will the world allow such freedom? Will the bigger powers put on the pressure to choose sides? Will we be able to gamble and emerge as winners? That too, time will tell.

Pragmatically speaking, Bangladesh must maintain friendship with all. But perhaps now the mantra should be, “friendship to all, subservience towards none.” A realistic understanding of events around us, a firm resolve, diplomatic deftness, and a determined commitment to “Bangladesh First” will surely see us through. That is what the people want. And the people will not put up with any power that bows its head to others. They have unwillingly suffered from such subservience for far too long.

This is the nation that struggled for independence in 1971 and won. This is the people that fought against dictator Ershad and won. These are the masses that drove the autocrat Sheikh Hasina from the seat of power. They have voted for a government to speak their minds and implement their vision. They do not want the government to let them down. And if the will of the government tallies with the will of the people, that’s well and good. Can the government meet the expectations of the people who have elected it to power? So far, so good, but the journey has just begun.