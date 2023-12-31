Election 2024: When enemy's enemy is friend in election

When a section is trying at their level best to bring voters in the polling stations ahead of the election, another section is calling upon the voters not to go to the polling stations and refrain from casting their votes. Under such a situation, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed has said the right thing.

After holding a meeting with the high-ups of the election commission on Thursday, he told the journalists that both obstructing and forcing the voters are violation of human rights.

He said, "There are countries where casting vote is mandatory, for example, New Zealand. But there is no such rule in our country, so I will say, If someone doesn't want to cast vote, that is his or her decision. But if someone wants to cast vote but is obstructed, it is unfair and also violation of law and human rights. At the same time, if someone is forced to cast vote, that is also a violation of human rights." (Ittefaq, 29 December 2023).

In a democratic system, it is the right of a citizen to elect representatives by casting vote and the formation of the government for the next five years. As per the constitution, people are the owners of the Republic of Bangladesh. But the assets and income mentioned in the affidavits by the candidates do not give a feeling that people have the ownership anymore. Those, who claim that they serve the people, have been the owners of the country.