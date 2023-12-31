Election 2024: When enemy's enemy is friend in election

When a section is trying at their level best to bring voters in the polling stations ahead of the election, another section is calling upon the voters not to go to the polling stations and refrain from casting their votes. Under such a situation, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed has said the right thing.
After holding a meeting with the high-ups of the election commission on Thursday, he told the journalists that both obstructing and forcing the voters are violation of human rights.
He said, "There are countries where casting vote is mandatory, for example, New Zealand. But there is no such rule in our country, so I will say, If someone doesn't want to cast vote, that is his or her decision. But if someone wants to cast vote but is obstructed, it is unfair and also violation of law and human rights. At the same time, if someone is forced to cast vote, that is also a violation of human rights." (Ittefaq, 29 December 2023).
In a democratic system, it is the right of a citizen to elect representatives by casting vote and the formation of the government for the next five years. As per the constitution, people are the owners of the Republic of Bangladesh. But the assets and income mentioned in the affidavits by the candidates do not give a feeling that people have the ownership anymore. Those, who claim that they serve the people, have been the owners of the country.
There is little chance to elect the candidates in the election which is going to be held on 7 January without BNP. As a result, the voters will have little interest to go to the polling stations.
Mrinal Kanti Das, who is contesting the election with boat, is not getting the support of Awami League leaders. The entire committees of Munshiganj district, upazila and minicipality units of Awami League have been working in favour of independent candidate Mohammad Foisal alias Biplob
In an interview with Prothom Alo, Awami League joint general secretary and Dhaka-8 constituency candidate Bahauddin Nasim said, "Voters in Dhaka have a tendency not to go to the polling stations. Taking this into consideration, we are seeking votes as well as requesting voters to come to the polling stations. Earlier, we would say please cast your vote, now we are saying please come to the polling stations. (Prothom Alo, 29 December 2023).
In many elections in the past, it was seen that when a candidate thought that voters of some specific areas will not cast in his favour, he would go to them and said, "Bothers, as you are supporting us, I have got your votes. You don't need to face hassles and go to the polling stations." It was a covert warning and the people of those areas did not dare go to the polling stations.
Voters' presence at the polling stations means ensuring the victory of the ruling party. Where there is a strong independent candidate against the candidate of boat, the electoral symbol of Awami League, the party will win even if the candidate of boat is defeated. All of those who are contesting with boat and those contesting with eagle or other symbols are leaders of Awami League.
The candidates think it would not be difficult to bring voters in these constituencies. But there will be difficulties where there are candidates of Kings Parties instead of strong independent candidates. There, the contest will be akin to a contest between a team of Dhaka and a team of Argentina or Brazil.
Kamal Uddin has talked about the mandatory vote of New Zealand. In Australia, if someone does not cast vote without any logical ground, he or she is pensalised. Even, if a voter is in the hospital, the election officers go there and collect votes. Moreover, the citizens in the western countries have little interest in casting vote. If 25 per cent or 30 per cent votes are cast, that is counted as popular votes.
But our people treat vote as a festival. They want to join that festival in every five years. Percentage of votes in the seventh, eighth and ninth parliaments were 74.82 per cent, 74.97 and 87.13 per cent respectively. These three elections were competitive for any parties. Many ministers and state ministers of Awami League and BNP were defeated. In the following elections, the ruling partymen did not face any competition.
Under such a context, what sort of situation the voters are going to face in the election to be held on 7 January? One section is making a call to come to the polling station while another section is calling upon the voters to boycott the election. It is expected the activists and supporters will follow the call of the respective parties. But what will the voters, who are out of the cycle of political parties, do. It does not seem they will spontaneously go to the polling stations responding to the call of Awami League. At the same time, this section of people will not respond to the call of BNP.
However, different media outlets report many candidates are secretly trying to treat enemies as friends to get their support.
According to Prothom Alo reports on the Munshiganj-3 constituency, Mrinal Kanti Das, who is contesting the election with boat, is not getting the support of Awami League leaders. The entire committees of Munshiganj district, upazila and minicipality units of Awami League have been working in favour of independent candidate Mohammad Foisal alias Biplob. Mrinal Kanti Das was against Mohammad Foisal in the municipality election in 2011. Since then, Awami League leadership there is divided.
Under such a context, he needs support from outside of the party if he wants to win. That means he needs support of BNP leaders and activists. In an election rally on Saturday, Mirnal Kanti Das highly appreciated the development work of BNP former member of parliament Abdul Hye, his brother Mohiuddin and union parishad former chairman Habibur Rahman. He sought votes of BNP supporters.
There is a saying 'enemy's enemy is my friend'. In some places, Awami League candidates laud BNP leaders to defeat the opponents, somewhere garlands are placed around the neck of BNP leaders. Rajshahi-1 constituency Awami League candidate Omar Faruk placed garland around the neck of BNP leader Mozammel Haque. Several people including Mozammel Haque sought votes in favour of Omar Faruk Chowdhury. Prothom Alo makes heading, 'a BNP leader seeks vote for boat in Rajshahi, four expelled'.
Another interesting report was published in the newspaper on 26 December. Rajshahi-2 constituency's 14-party-led alliance candidate Fazle Hossain Badsha and BNP chairperson's adviser Mizanur Rahman Minu took coffee together at a city hotel on Saturday evening.
Whether there will be any impact in the vote as Mrinal Kanti Das is trying to get BNP votes or taking coffee of Minu-Badsha, it needs to wait and see till 7 January.
*Sohrab Hassan is joint editor at Prothom Alo and poet.
*This article, originally published in Prothom Alo online edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.