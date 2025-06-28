Who will the Awami League supporters vote for?

Meanwhile, the election commission (EC) is preparing for the next national parliamentary polls. They want to complete the procurement of all necessary election materials by September. Election commission secretary Akhtar Ahmed stated, “In preparation for the upcoming national parliamentary elections, it is essential to soon begin the printing of 21 types of forms, 17 types of packets, five types of identification cards, the code of conduct, posters of electoral symbols, the election operation manual, training manuals and various guidelines."

In preparation for the national parliamentary elections scheduled by February, the election commission is making arrangements to announce the election schedule in December.

The interim government wants the election to be held based on a consensus among political parties. To this end, a national consensus commission has been formed with the chief adviser as its head. However, despite holding multiple rounds of meetings, the parties have not been able to agree on fundamental issues. There is no consensus on the core principles of the constitution, the formation of a national constitutional committee, or the methods of electing the president and the Upper House.

BNP has conditionally accepted the constitutional reform commission’s proposal to limit the term of a prime minister to a maximum of 10 years. However, they have opposed the idea of a national constitutional committee. Leftist parties are against changing the fundamental principles of the state, while Islamic parties oppose pluralism. BNP wants to revert to the pre-15th Amendment state of the Constitution.