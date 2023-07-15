'One-point' from two parties plunges people into crisis

The first problem in our politics is that those in power have completely erased the dividing line between the ruling party and the government. The second problem is that when they are in the opposition, they are very vocal about the fundamental rights of the people, freedom of expression and press freedom. But once in power, they curb these rights.

There are two ways to solve the crisis that exists in the country today over the election. One is by peaceful means, through talks. The other is by a test of strength on the streets. A solution through talks can usher in a win-win situation. Former election commissioner Sakhawat Hossain and severals others have said this is possible, while remaining within the constitution.

After the fall of the autocrat in 1990, the parties involved in the movement held talks and reached a solution. The constitution wasn’t changed. Even today it would not be impossible to find a solution, if the political parties so wanted. The question is, will they display such good intentions? Will they allow the administration and the law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties neutrally for the sake of an inclusive and fair election?

The government ministers and ruling party leaders claim that they want a fair election. The opposition wants a fair election too. So wherein lies the problem? An election is the ultimate manifestation of people’s will? That is only possible when all parties and the people are involved in the process. It is not possible for the will of the people to be manifested if any party or side is kept outside of the election.