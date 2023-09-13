Consumerism and rethinking beyond want to need  

A few days ago, I was waiting for a rickshaw when a very heartwarming incident caught my attention. A boy, approximately 6 years old, was engrossed in playing with packets of chips hanging from a shop. He was hugging and even kissing those packets. It struck me that perhaps he didn't have any adults with him, which was why he couldn't buy them himself.
Approaching him, I asked, “Do you want one? I can buy it for you.” Another boy, about 10 years old and accompanying him, replied, “No, we belong to a certain community and we do not eat any food from outside.” The first boy, named Gopal, echoed the same, saying, “I don't want it; I was just playing.” I couldn't help but feel sad for the young boy, but I was equally impressed by his remarkable self-control. At this time of “I have nothing to wear” a six-year-old boy imparted a profound lesson.
In today's world, there is an unmistakable frenzy of consumerism and a relentless desire to flaunt our material possessions. This insatiable urge often leads us to sacrifice sleep, work longer hours, and earn more money. We find ourselves buying clothes we don't need, heaping our plates with food we can't consume, stocking up on groceries that go unused, and investing in high-end cars and houses that far exceed our actual requirements.
This ‘mad rush’ of consumerism results from various factors, including societal pressures, relentless advertising, and the never-ending quest for social validation. People feel compelled to work tirelessly to keep up with a lifestyle they believe they should have, driven by the constant need to acquire more material possessions.
As a result, we often forget how to truly live and thrive. While chasing these socially imposed dreams, we lose sight of what truly makes us happy.
In addition to the mental and emotional toll, this relentless pursuit of consumerism creates numerous socio-economic and health-related challenges.
In today's world, it's become quite common for people to not repeat outfits on different occasions. They might say something like, "Oh, I already wore this to Sarah's wedding last month, and there are so many photos of me in this dress," or they'll find other reasons. This shift in attitude is a departure from the practices of our mothers and grandmothers.
Back in their day, they had no qualms about holding onto their special sarees and clothes, passing them down to the next generation, and wearing them again and again.
This ‘selfie culture’ has shifted values towards individualism and external appearances. People often prioritize taking and sharing photos of themselves, showcasing their possessions and experiences, contributing to a culture focused on self-presentation and image.
In the wake of this cultural trend, many companies seeking to minimise production costs frequently opt to outsource manufacturing to countries with lax labour regulations. Regrettably, this practice results in the exploitation of workers toiling in sweatshops, where they endure grueling conditions and receive minimal wages.
Consumerism has other impacts on our life. It often disturbs our emotional well-being as it fosters a culture where individuals gauge their self-worth by comparing themselves to others based on their possessions leading to feelings of inadequacy and insecurity
The fast fashion industry is an example of consumerism's negative impact. Brands produce inexpensive, trendy clothing with low-quality materials, encouraging consumers to buy frequently. This not only creates massive textile waste but also often involves unethical labour practices in developing countries.
Bangladesh's ready-made garment industry has experienced exponential growth, fueled by consumer demand for fast fashion. However, this sector is notorious for low wages and poor working conditions. This stark inequality was highlighted by the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse, one of the deadliest industrial disasters in history.
Some manufacturers intentionally design electronics and appliances with a limited lifespan, a practice known as 'planned obsolescence.' This encourages consumers to replace their items more frequently, leading to electronic waste and continuous buying.
The pursuit of status and material possessions, or the 'keeping up with the Joneses' phenomenon, is prevalent in various aspects of our lives. It refers to individuals competing with neighbours and peers by accumulating possessions to maintain a specific social status.
Individuals go to extreme lengths, such as taking out loans or committing fraud and corruption to afford luxury items.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, some individuals hoarded essential items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, face masks and various groceries reflecting a shift toward self-interest over community solidarity in times of crisis.
There have been numerous such incidents not only in Bangladesh but other South Asian countries including India (Commonwealth Game Scam-2010) and more recently, Sri Lanka experiencing weeks-long protests and unrest and economic downturn. These cases underscore the pervasive nature of the consumerism-corruption-inequality nexus
In today's world, parents often boast that their children can't do without air conditioning or prefer to avoid public transportation. However, studies indicate that constant exposure to climate-controlled spaces may reduce children's resilience to temperature extremes, hindering their ability to adapt to hot summers or cold winters.
Consumerism can encourage a mindset of buying solutions to problems rather than developing problem-solving skills. This can limit their adaptability to situations or challenges that require manual skills or physical activity.
Consumerism has other impacts on our life. It often disturbs our emotional well-being as it fosters a culture where individuals gauge their self-worth by comparing themselves to others based on their possessions leading to feelings of inadequacy and insecurity.
Apart from the above micro level impacts, the repercussions of this fusion of consumerism and corruption ripple through society, exacerbating income and wealth inequality. A striking example is the Panama Papers leak in 2016, which exposed a web of offshore tax havens and shell companies used by the world's elite to evade taxes.
In recent years we have encountered numerous big scams in Bangladesh that often are fueled by consumerism and thus desire for more wealth. The 2013 Hall-Mark Group scam is a notable case. The scandal highlighted corruption within the banking sector and underscored the nexus between consumerism (as businesses sought loans for expansion) and corruption (inflated loan values and corrupt practices).
The link between consumerism and corruption heightens inequality. It concentrates wealth and power in a few hands, worsening income disparities. Those who partake in consumerism benefit, while the less privileged are further marginalised. This inequality can spark social unrest and diminish trust in institutions, weakening society's fabric.
There have been numerous such incidents not only in Bangladesh but other South Asian countries including India (Commonwealth Game Scam-2010) and more recently, Sri Lanka experiencing weeks-long protests and unrest and economic downturn. These cases underscore the pervasive nature of the consumerism-corruption-inequality nexus.
In life's intricate tapestry, consumerism's threads span nations, generations, and cultures. Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's "The Little Prince" wisely tells us, "What is essential is invisible to the eye." While living in a world where we often pursue the visible, the tangible, the material, we must reflect on whether the relentless quest for more is worth the price we pay as ethical compromises, environmental degradation, and fractured societies.
As we embark on this journey, let us follow the lessons learned from the stories of young Gopal and countless others who have shown us the way. True treasures lie not in possessions but in our humanity—a choice we make, one thread at a time, in life's intricate tapestry.