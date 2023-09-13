Consumerism and rethinking beyond want to need  

A few days ago, I was waiting for a rickshaw when a very heartwarming incident caught my attention. A boy, approximately 6 years old, was engrossed in playing with packets of chips hanging from a shop. He was hugging and even kissing those packets. It struck me that perhaps he didn't have any adults with him, which was why he couldn't buy them himself.

Approaching him, I asked, “Do you want one? I can buy it for you.” Another boy, about 10 years old and accompanying him, replied, “No, we belong to a certain community and we do not eat any food from outside.” The first boy, named Gopal, echoed the same, saying, “I don't want it; I was just playing.” I couldn't help but feel sad for the young boy, but I was equally impressed by his remarkable self-control. At this time of “I have nothing to wear” a six-year-old boy imparted a profound lesson.

In today's world, there is an unmistakable frenzy of consumerism and a relentless desire to flaunt our material possessions. This insatiable urge often leads us to sacrifice sleep, work longer hours, and earn more money. We find ourselves buying clothes we don't need, heaping our plates with food we can't consume, stocking up on groceries that go unused, and investing in high-end cars and houses that far exceed our actual requirements.

This ‘mad rush’ of consumerism results from various factors, including societal pressures, relentless advertising, and the never-ending quest for social validation. People feel compelled to work tirelessly to keep up with a lifestyle they believe they should have, driven by the constant need to acquire more material possessions.

As a result, we often forget how to truly live and thrive. While chasing these socially imposed dreams, we lose sight of what truly makes us happy.