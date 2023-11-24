What’s happening in the various political fronts?

Politics has arrived at a juncture where the question that looms large is, what will BNP do now? Thousands of the party men, including most of its top leaders, have been incarcerated. Speedy trials are being held and the leaders are being convicted. Leaders and activist of all levels are now on the run. Since their grand rally was disrupted on 28 October, BNP has held 12 days of blockade in six phases and three days or hartal (general strike) in two phases. They have called for another two days of blockade on Sunday and Monday.

BNP has not been visible on the streets during these programmes, or they haven’t been allowed to take to the streets. The question is, will they carry on with these intermittent spates of one or two -day hartals and blockades? What will the ultimate outcome of such a movement be? Will it be possible to achieve their demands in this manner?

The question may be asked as to how far these programmes of BNP are being successful or if they are successful at all. This may give the ruling party a sense of smug satisfaction. But such programs are harmful for the country’s economy. And when it comes to education, that has already been affected by the pandemic, this is simply making matters worse.

Every day vehicles are being set on fire. The people are suspicious and doubtful as to whom these arsonists are actually. As these incidents are taking place during the programmes called by BNP, it is BNP who gets the blame, no matter who is actually behind it. BNP faces the risk of being held liable for no matter what mishaps occur in the coming days.