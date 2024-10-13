Bus races, where lives are lost

Racing games were a fascinating part of our childhood. Those electrifying moments were a source of great delight and amusement. I was accustomed to car and bike races. But Dhaka, a city of chronic chaos and woes, has something very different to offer. The worst type of race, the public bus race, is filled with horror instead of excitement. If you’re someone who regularly commutes through the bustling streets of the city, you already know it’s a common practice, which it shouldn’t be in the first place. Dilapidated buses, with signs of battle scars, are often seen grappling with each other to get passengers. They pay little heed to traffic rules and regulations as their only concentration whirls around profit maximization.

On 9 October, like any other day, two buses from Akash Paribahan were battling to go ahead of one another and their recklessness snatched away a life full of promises and aspirations. Irene, a recent graduate from Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) was heading to her office with her sister. At around 9:15am when they were trying to cross Pragati Sarani, one of the busiest junctions of the capital, the two racing buses slammed into one another and ran over both the sisters. Irene's dreams ended right at that spot and her sister received severe injuries, just about escaping death. The two sisters used to work at the same office and always remained together through thick and thin, but the brutal buses tore them apart...forever! The driver was arrested after a few hours of the incident, yet the question hovers whether arresting or legislative measures can bring any change.