Was it only Odhikar that made 'errors' in the Hefazat incident numbers?

The human rights organisations in various countries follow such methods, particularly if the allegations are against members of the law enforcement agencies. The families of victims of enforced disappearance have complained of harassment over such lists.

The government did not lodge any case against anyone else for creating unrest in the country or tarnishing the government's image abroad by publishing incorrect or fabricated numbers of killed persons. Cases were only against the two executives of Odhikar, Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasir Uddin. After the case was filed, they were arrested in August the same year. The question naturally arises as to whether they are targets of the government wrath for any special reason.

In the years that followed, the ruling party and Hefazat forged a bond, various demands of Hefazat were fulfilled and on the eve of the 2018 election, the prime minister was accorded the title 'Qawmi Janani' or 'Qawmi Mother'. In that context, the so-called offences of Odhikar should not be considered offences at all.

While arresting these two Odhikar executives, the computers in their office were seized and these have not been returned. Their lawyers say that the list handed over to the court by the police is not their list at all. But a section of the pro-government media maintains that their investigations reveal that living persons have been included on the list and fabricated figures published. All sorts of propaganda were generated against Odhikar and its two executives, alleging that they were working on behalf of BNP and Jamaat to tarnish the government's image.

While Adilur Rahman Khan served as a deputy attorney general during the rule of the BNP coalition government, it has not been heard that he joined either BNP or Jamaat. Quite to the contrary Odhikar published a report on the number of people killed in the 2001 election violence. Similarly, it published a regular annual human rights report since 2004 with figures and details of crossfire, custodial deaths, repression of the minorities, joint forces operations, detention without trial and all sorts of human rights violations. It is because of the mindset and perception that has emerged because of the politicisation of various state institutions the attorney general's office, that attempts are being made to portray Adilur Rahman as a political activist of BNP.

It may be recalled that the government has at various times officially objected to UN Office of the High Commission for Human Rights and other human rights experts and committees working on behalf of the UN, cooperating with them, saying that Odhikar was spreading misleading information about the government out of political motives. The committee regarding enforced disappearances may be cited here. That is why 72 international organisations including Amnesty and Human Rights Watch, have alleged in their statement that ever since the US imposed sanctions on RAB, the government's harassment and pressure on Odhikar has stepped up. The next year the government rejected Odhikar's application to renew its registration. And after 2014, the government stopped their source of funding. So when the local and international human rights organisation term such continuous harassment as vengeance, it is hard to refute their contentions.