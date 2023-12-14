India proactive to control onion price, what steps has Bangladesh taken

The government of India has imposed a ban on exporting onions until March in 2024 in a bid to keep the supply and price of the kitchen item normal in the domestic market. Following the circulation of this news in Bangladesh, the price of onion started soaring so fast in the markets here that the price of the locally grown onions spiked to Tk 180-200 per kg by Saturday from Tk 120 at around 10:00 am on Friday (8 December). The price of the Indian variety was Tk 110 per kg which soared to Tk 160-190 in less than 24 hours.

There is no reason for the supply of onions to decrease so much that there would be a crisis in the market. The crisis in the market was made artificially and consequently the price increased overnight as the top traders hoarded the item to make more profits.

Earlier in August, when India imposed 40 per cent duty on export of onions, the Bangladeshi traders increased the price by Tk 55-70 per kg overnight. Since then the market remains unsettled.

The price of the locally grown and Indian varieties of onions became Tk 120-140 per kg and Tk 100-110 respectively when India fixed export price at US $800 per tonne at the end of October. The Indian government has been trying to keep the onion prices under control by imposing duty and ban on export since the item is a very sensitive product in the politics of that country. Several governments of India were toppled as they could not keep the price of onions under control.

It is said that Indira Gandhi won the elections in 1980, popularly known as ‘onion election’, as the incumbent government could not keep the prices of the item under control. Not only this, soaring of the onion price to Rs. 40-50 in 1998 was one of the catalysts of the BJP’s loss in Delhi and Rajasthan provincial assembly elections. That is why the incumbent BJP government has been trying to keep the prices of onion within control before the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.