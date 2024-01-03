Where will the value of the taka against the dollar end up?

At present the banks are not opening LCs for imports of commercial foods without arrangement of dollars in advance. As a result, import of these items has fallen. At the same time, alongside commercial banks, the central bank is providing dollars from the reserves for the import of essential commodities. Import of essentials is being kept at a normal level in this manner, but there has been a serious negative impact on commercial imports.

In this regard, the central bank has often been strict in order to keep control on the dollar price. But while this has brought down the price of the dollar in the market, the remittance flow decreased too. And dollar transactions in the kerb market came to a halt. This made the market more restive. The central bank therefore relaxed its control on the market somewhat. Taking advantage of this, the banks began buying dollars to meet the clients’ demands at rates higher than fixed by the central bank. The highest rate to buy remittance by the banks is now Tk 109.75. On top of that, they can give a 5 per cent incentive, comprising 2.5 per cent of the government and 2.5 per cent of the banks. That means the price of the dollar should be Tk 119.30. But almost all banks are buying remittance dollars for Tk 122 to Tk 126. The exchange houses overseas are not selling remittance dollars for less than this and so the banks are obliged to buy the remittance dollars at these higher costs. These dollars are meant to be sold to the clients at Tk 110 at the highest, but the commercial banks cannot buy dollars at such a rate from their own sources, other than from the central bank. So in most cases, dollars for imports are being bought for Tk 124 to Tk 128. There are instances of dollars being bought at even higher rates.

According to the newspapers, the bankers have said that the exchange houses abroad are aware of the dollar crisis in the country and that is why they have hiked up the dollar price. They do not sell dollars unless they get a higher rate. As a result, remittance has dropped and the dollar crisis has exacerbated.

According to the central bank, the cost of a dollar was Tk 104 at the beginning of last year. That means the value of the taka has fallen by 6 taka of 5.77 per cent. But dollars are not available at this rate in the market. A dollar now has to be bought for Tk 124 to Tk 126. Some banks are buying dollars at an even higher rate. Even if dollars are being sold on average at Tk 126 per dollar, the cost has gone up by 22 taka in a year. That means the value of ha taka has fallen by around 22 per cent.