We must never lose freedom of speech ever again

According to the law ministry records, till August 2024 there have been 5,816 cases in court under the ICT Act, the Digital Security Act and the Cyber Security Act. Thousands of people are victims of these cases. It is a relief to learn the Cyber Security Act is to be revoked shortly. The government has decided to drop all cases filed under this act too.

Nearly 100 days have passed since the July uprising. There is discussion on the successes and failures of the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus. A hundred days is not a long time for a government. But if we examine the performance of the past days, an inkling can be gained of how the government will perform in the days to come.

From the very outset this government had to face a significant number of challenges. In the first few days of the government, various groups of people began to see themselves as “deprived”. Almost every day these groups began to gather at various important spots of the capital city to draw the attention of the new government and seek recompense for the deprivation. The media would ask, where were these demands all these days? The secretariat grew restive too, with demands of the “deprived” to be promoted and for appointments as deputy commissioners. It was the same within the police force. As a result, the administration at a field level had almost ground to a halt.At the public universities, many of the vice chancellors and other senior officials voluntarily resigned. Many were obliged to resign. Universities too had more or less come to a halt. And all sorts of debates and discussions cropped up. Elections first or reforms first? Should the constitution be amended or rewritten? How long should the interim government remain in power? Should the parliament be unicameral or bicameral? And so many more questions and issues.