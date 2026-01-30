Are these decisions a pre-emptive move to put next govt under pressure?

The Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election is scheduled for 12 February. Campaigning has gathered momentum. Although there has so far been no major violence or incident serious enough to cause a breakdown in law and order, deep public anxiety persists over security and the overall voting environment. The country formally entered the campaign period on 22 January.

At this moment, the interim government is, in effect, an election-time administration in terms of both responsibility and mandate. Many believe its activities should therefore remain confined to organising the election and carrying out routine duties. Yet, as its tenure draws to a close, a series of decisions, initiatives, appointments and contracts has raised questions and fuelled scepticism.

These include the formation of the 9th Pay Commission for government employees; plans to construct lavish flats for ministers and senior bureaucrats; agreements relating to Chattogram port; the announcement of an arms zone in the Mirsarai Economic Zone; the decision to procure 163 vehicles for RAB (Rapid Action Battalion); and the unusually rapid process of recruiting primary school teachers.