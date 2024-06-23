Saint Martin's and the Rohingya situation: What we are to do

On the excuse of alleged attacks by ARSA on a number of security check posts in 2017, the Myanmar Army unleashed genocide on the Rohingya population in the Rakhine state. Over one million Rohingya fled into Bangladesh for shelter. Talks at various levels have been held with Myanmar for their repatriation. An agreement to this end was even signed. China, at one point of time, also entered the scene as an intermediary. But there have been no tangible results.

When the Myanmar army took over power there in 2021, the anti-junta National Unity Government led by the party of the imprisoned leader Aung San Suu Kyi was formed and civil war commenced. Visible defeat of the Myanmar army became evident last October with the onset of Operation-1027 in the Shan state. In continuation of this, the Arakan Army has ousted the Myanmar army from Buthidaung in Arakan and taken control of the town. The Arakan Army is one of the strongest non-state actors in the civil war. The fall of Maungdaw is also just a matter of time now. Both these important towns lie on the border with Bangladesh and are populated by Rohingya.