Amit Shah’s anti-Bangladesh comments are unacceptable

In the powerful country India, armed with nuclear power, every day 190 million (19 crore) people to sleep hungry (India Today, 19 October 2020 and other newspapers). Surely no Bangladeshi with a least bit of intelligence would go there to add to the list of the hungry. Amit Shah is an intelligent man and surely is aware of this. It is as the foreign minister rightly said about people who “do not see even after looking, and do not understand, even after knowing.” It is not difficult to understand why they do not see or do not understand.

Amit Shah is the stronghold of the BJP hardliner ilk. In order to grab power in West Bengal, BJP has taken up the strategy of fanning embers of communalism that may lie latent in the minds of some quarters there. Unfortunately, this strategy has yielded positive results for BJP over the past 15 years. The party was completely marginalised in West Bengal 15 years ago. In 2016 BJP for the first time managed to win three seats in the state’s 295-seat Vidhan Sabha. Yet in 2019, BJP managed to secure 18 of the state’s 48 Lok Sabha seats. It is only natural for them to dream to taking over the helm in West Bengal.

They have all the right to have such dreams, that is India’s internal matter. But in order to reach their target in such internal matters, it is totally unacceptable to make insulting remarks about Bangladesh and the people of Bangladesh.

If India aims at good relations with Bangladesh, then such comments must not be made and leaders like Amit Shah must be restrained from speaking in this manner. It will be possible on the part of prime minister Narendra Modi to put an end to this and we hope he does so. If he fails to do so, then his repeated exhortations about love for Bangladesh will lose credibility and prove to be hollow rhetoric.

* Md Touhid Hossain is a former foreign secretary of Bangladesh.

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir