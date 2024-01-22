Election over, now it's time for an understanding

There is also significant initiative at a citizens' level aimed at ensuring that persons at opposite poles heed each other. A Time magazine report says that there are over 8000 programmes in the US aimed at bringing persons of divergent views, face to face. Some of these are research and university-based, and some are community based. According to Time, they are bipartisan in character. These organisations include, Search for Common Ground, Hope in the Cities, Essential Partners, etc.

All members, from the within the Congress to the university classrooms and participants in think-tank seminars, are in consensus about one issue: This country belongs to everyone, not to one party or tribe. If the country proceeds down the right path, everyone stands to gain. If it goes down the wrong path, everyone stands to lose. The red and the blue must shake hands to overcome the internal crisis in the US. In a speech delivered in 2004, Barack Obama said there is no red America, there is no blue America. We are just a single and undivided United States. That is as true now as it was then.

Bangladesh suffers from the same deep malady as the US. Their ailment may seem different externally, but is same at the core. So if a solution is to be sought, lessons can be learnt from persons on either side of the divide. The first step towards curing any disease is to acknowledge that there is a disease. Bangladesh's prime minister herself said that her government will take lessons from past mistakes and advance ahead. We can take that as the first step in acknowledging that we are afflicted by a malady. But it will not do to stop there. Pragmatic steps must be taken to resolve the political polarisation. This calls for dialogue and understanding. It is not only professional politicians, but the civil society and the common people who can play a meaningful role in this dialogue.

The general secretary of Bangladesh's ruling party rightfully said that the country faces a three-pointed crisis -- political, economic and diplomatic. It will not be easy for the government to overcome this three-pointed crisis very easily. This is exactly what was stated by the International Crisis Group in its pre-election prescription regarding how Bangladesh can emerge from this serious ailment.

This non-political research organisation said that the ruling quarters may be able to hold on to power in the short term, but the opposition will not give up their political opposition. That means political and economic pressure will mount on the government. There is only one way out of this crisis and that is for the two opposing sides to hold dialogue. And it is the responsibility of those at the centre of power to be the first to extend their hand to this end.

* Hasan Ferdous is a writer and columnist

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir