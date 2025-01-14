Why is Bangladesh failing to draw in foreign investment?

The way to increase foreign direct investment in Bangladesh is to create a skilled workforce and decrease political unrest. The main factor in attracting foreign investment in Bangladesh is cheap labour. But now cheap labour alone is not enough to being in significant investment. There must be all-out efforts to create a trained workforce alongside development of information technology. At the same time, land for establishing industrial units along with the development of infrastructure and communication systems is essential. Industries that draw in large capital must be paid due attention. This is extremely important in a densely populated country like ours.

Investments from Japan, South Korea and other countries in Malaysia's electrical and electronics industries are behind the economic development of Malaysia. The multinational companies of Japan, South Korea and Taiwan invested hugely in Malaysia. Up until 1991-99, over 80 per cent of investments in Malaysia's electronics industry was foreign investment.

Due to Japanese investment, Malaysia's industrial sector flourished in 1980 and it aimed at graduating to a self-reliant industrially developed country by 2020. Many industries emerged though joint investment of local and foreign companies. Skilled workforce, abundance of natural resources, comparatively low wages, higher standard of living, digital communications systems, the government's foreign investment police, etc, helped in attracting foreign investment and achieving economic growth and development in Malaysia.

It was the same for Thailand and Vietnam. If Bangladesh receives foreign investment like Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, then undoubtedly the country's socioeconomic condition will improve. A country's image features prominently in attracting multinationals. A clean and aesthetic environment, wide roads, good treatment of foreign nationals, political environment, law and order, the capacity to maintain communications and connectivity, natural environment, abundance of resources, skilled and trained or trainable workforce, less bureaucratic complications, etc, attract foreign investment and project a positive image of a country to foreign investors, which helps in increasing investment.

In today's world, the importance of foreign investment in any country's economic development is limitless. While there is scope for foreign investment in Bangladesh, foreign investors have certain qualms concerning the investment environment here. These mainly concern corruption and bureaucratic complications. Various reports of the World Bank, IFC in particular, point to these bottlenecks to investment in Bangladesh, predominantly corruption and bureaucratic complications. Other issues are tax, tariff concessions and repatriation of returns. It is unfortunate but true that progress in this area is insignificant. Then there is a lack of skilled workforce, infrastructural weakness and difficultly to avail land.