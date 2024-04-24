Climate crisis: The poor bear the brunt

Nature’s wrath has been flooding us all year round in the form of climate crises. Whether we see it or not, we avoid it or not, we care for it or not, every year, climate change gets worse. The number of victims is breaking records aligned with crisis parameters. Everyone suffers from the impacts, but the poor get no or severely limited chances to bounce back. The rich shatter nature, and the poor bear the fractures.

Climate shocks and extreme weather events such as cyclones, flash floods, heatwaves, droughts, untimely heavy rains, and catastrophic storms cause numerous dents in all lives. The impacts, ranging from rising sea levels to agricultural losses and many others, result in fatalities, food insecurities, landslides, displacements, and countless health hazards that do greater damage, especially to the poor.