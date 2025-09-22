Has Jamaat-Shibir lost politically by winning in DUCSU-JUCSU

As discussions continue around the unprecedented results of Islami Chhatra Shibir in the DUCSU and JUCSU elections and the potential implications for the upcoming national parliamentary elections, some important questions need to be raised: Has Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir taken a long-term political risk in pursuit of short-term gains? Shibir may have won in the DUCSU and JUCSU elections, but did they lose politically?

Shibir did not officially contest the DUCSU and JUCSU elections under its own name, so it is not entirely accurate to attribute every action or outcome directly to them — such tangential arguments have not been considered in this article’s discussion.

Ahead of the DUCSU elections, Shibir released a 36-point manifesto focused largely on improving academic standards at the university and introducing various welfare initiatives for students. However, the preamble of Shibir’s constitution is entirely centered on belief in Islam and the establishment of Islamic principles. Let us now look at some specific sections of that constitution—

Goals and objectives: The goal and objective of this organisation is to attain the pleasure of Allah by reorganising all aspects of human life in accordance with the laws given by Allah and shown by the Prophet (peace be upon him).