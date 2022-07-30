Is the Sri Lanka experience saving us?

When news of Sri Lanka's economic crisis began to trickle in from March this year, discussions on the situation became a 'sensitive' issue for us. Sri Lanka has been way ahead of other countries in the region in various indexes and so its predicament was perplexing. Certain economists and experts here tried to draw a parallel with Bangladesh, highlighting possible risks. But no one in the various writings and discussions said that Bangladesh would face the same fate as Sri Lanka. They tried to caution Bangladesh's policymakers by pointing to the various problems in Sri Lanka's economy, development policies and strategies and its political culture. Many also came up with recommendations of what we should do. But the government and its people were not pleased with such discussions. Many found it quite insulting to bring up discussions on the Sri Lankan economic situation, amid intonations of the development mantra.

It is evident that our policymakers still hadn't quite grasped how radically things had been changed by the two years of Covid and then the Russian attack on Ukraine. It is now clear that there had been a lack of farsightedness in understanding the fallout of the events. It took time for the government and its policymakers to realise the gravity of the situation and the cause for worry. Finally on 18 July when certain measures were announced to save the dollar reserves and curtail expenditure on energy, it was clear that the government could no longer sweep things under the rug. Even 'development' spending was curbed. Expenditure on the ongoing projects would be carefully doled out. Some projects would continue, funds for some would be trimmed and some would be shut down. And the various measures being adopted over the last few days indicate that the situation is none too good.