Is this government performing like the previous government?

The question in the public mind is that if the interim government is doing the same as the previous one when it comes to the economy, then why was there such a massive mass uprising in July-August. Why did so many people lay down their lives? The July-August uprising resounded with slogans against discrimination, but the government took no measures to prevent economic discrimination.

Stating that the government paid less attention to economic management, Debapriya Bhattacharya pointed out that the interim government was running on the lines of the Awami League government. With no revised budget being drafted, all indicators involving the last budget have become irrelevant. As a result, it remains unknown as to what steps have been taken about those who do not pay taxes and this is a matter of concern. This economist expressed apprehension that the state of energy would deteriorate further in the coming summer.

In the World Bank's report, 'World Economic Prospects', it has been predicted that GDP growth this fiscal may fall to 4.1 per cent. The World Economic Forum (WEF) has identified five risks to the economy - high inflation, extreme weather conditions (floods, heat waves), pollution (air, water, soil), unemployment and lack of economic opportunities as well as a downward turn in economy (recession, stagflation). While the government does not have control over all of these issues, it can at least take up pragmatic and people-friendly measures against high inflation and economic recession.