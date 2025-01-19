A White Paper that delves into grey areas

The day-long event threw up much food for thought and the erudite speakers offered almost forensic analysis of the ‘White Paper on the state of the Bangladesh economy’ prepared by the committee under leadership of Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya. More importantly, they focussed on the thereafter, the ‘what next’ conundrum.

The veteran economist Professor Rehman hit the crux of the problem when he said we haven’t even diagnosed the problems yet. Having been though a malfunctioning and non-functioning regime for fifteen years, the economy had certainly been impacted by debt default, crony capitalism and so on, but the problem was much deeper. Default had been integrated in the business culture. His advice to the interim government was to make best use of the time to come up with prospective solutions. Half-jokingly, he questioned Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir why they were in such a hurry for the election. He said you’ll face a massive amount of problems, why not let the interim government sort things out first?

The BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir exuded confidence, his characteristically smiling countenance intimating, “let the politicians to the job of the politicians.” He did point out that his party from two years ago had been touting state repairs, reforms and other changes as contained in their 31 points. He was very upbeat about political reforms and economic reforms, and seemed revved up to meet the public aspirations for change.