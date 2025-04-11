Why should political parties act as middlemen?

Many others had many important things to say at that discussion. I only quoted from three select persons because they are in the interim government and are conscious of their responsibilities. Hopefully they have not forgotten what they had said at the time.

Now let's look at what the politicians of the major parties had said. The 1/11 onset had hit them hard. On 30 June 2007, Awami League presidium member Abdur Razzak presented a reform proposal at a press briefing held at his Dhanmondi home. The proposal said, the same person cannot remain party president or general secretary for more than two consecutive terms. Committees would be formed by means of secret ballot. It would be compulsory to selected candidates from the grassroots by means of democratic process. The five-point agreement with Khelafat Najlis, which was contrary to Bangabandhu's ideal of a non-communal democratic social system, was to be cancelled. The party funds would be deposited in the bank by means of the treasurer.

Proposals similar to that of Razzak's were given in separate press briefings by three senior Awami League leaders, Tofail Ahmed, Suranjit Sengupta and Amir Hossain Amu. Suranjit said, "Authoritarian, hegemonic singular leadership is defunct in democracy. The prime minister's office formed on presidential lines, much be dismantled. All important decisions must be taken by the cabinet."

Speaking at a press briefing held at the car porch of the NAM building in Gulshan on 12 July 2007, BNP secretary general Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan presented the 14-point "full-fledged reform proposal". Present at the event were Lt Gen (retd) Mahbubur Rahman, Maj (retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed, MK Anwar, Ashraf Hossain, ZA Khan, Justice Mozammel Huq, Inam Ahmed Chowdhury, Mofazzel Karim, Rezaur Rahman Dina, Rezaul Karim, Nazimuddin Alam, Monir Hossain, etc. The proposals included a balance between the powers of the president and prime minister, an end to hartals (strikes) and blockades, no boycott of the parliament by the opposition, one of the two deputy speakers would be from the opposition, membership would be cancelled of any member remained 30 days absent from the House, Article 70 of the constitution would be amended, etc.

Awami League and BNP are massive parties with huge public support base. But the parties run on dynastic rule, on the word of an individual. Many leaders of the parties wanted to break that rule. They managed to speak out during the 1/11 rule, but only for a short time.

The old order was back again after the 2008 election. The owners of the party went nowhere near reforms. To the contrary, the "reformists" in the party were either expelled or demoted in their party rank. The reformists were termed as military collaborators, conspirators. Since then the two parties dread the 1/11 spectre. They castigate 1/11 at the slightest chance. They have one common dialogue -- why should unelected elements run the country?

The reforms of party, politics and parliamentary government system which were raised in 2007 from within Awami League and BNP, are now being raised. But the top leaders or the parties panic when they hear the word "reforms" in fear of losing their "proprietorship".

It was a military-backed caretaker government in 2007. It came by means of a military coup. It was the armed forces who sat in the driver's seat. Now there is an interim government in the country. It came about through a mass rebellion. This too has military support, but representatives of civil society are in the driver's seat. In both instances we see that it was the politicians who created the scope for the overthrow by means of their corruption, incompetence, envy and ugly cronyism.

There have been 12 parliamentary elections in this country so far. We have seen all sorts of "elected" governments. The politicians ran the country through the elected governments. We have also seen the politicians do not change automatically. They only sit up and take note when given a shake-up from outside. Once the outside quarter moves away, it's back to square one.